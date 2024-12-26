Market ends flat; media, FMCG drag, auto, pharma rally

Benchmark indices closed with little change on Thursday in yet another volatile session, with the Nifty at 23,750 led by auto, pharma, energy stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 0.39 points at 78,472.48, and the Nifty was up 22.55 points or at 23,750.20.

Sensex opened at 78,557.28 against its previous close of 78,472.87 and touched its intraday high and low of 78,898.37 and 78,173.38. Nifty opened at 23,775.80 against its previous close of 23,727.65 and hit its intraday high and low of 23,854.50 and 23,653.60, respectively. BSE Midcap index rose 0.11 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Sensex while the BSE Smallcap index declined 0.24 per cent.

Among the sectors, Nifty Auto, Healthcare and Pharma indices rose almost 1 per cent while on the flip side were Nifty Media over 1 per cent. Buying was seen in the auto, energy, pharma, realty, PSU Bank, while selling was seen in the metal, FMCG, media.

Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices slipped 0.12 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively, while the Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.31 per cent. The Bank Nifty concluded the trading day at 51233.0, having recorded an intraday high of 51740.0 and a low of 50951.8.

On Nifty, the gainers included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (5.22 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.60 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (1.59 per cent), Shriram Finance (1.52 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki India (1.48 per cent).

While on the losing side were Asian Paints (0.95 per cent), Titan Company (0.91 per cent), JSW Steel (0.80 per cent), Grasim Industries (0.79 per cent), and Nestle India (0.78 per cent).

The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low for a third consecutive session pressured by a firm dollar and importers’ month-end dollar demand. The rupee ended at 85.2625 to the dollar, against 85.20 in the previous session. It hit an all-time low of 85.2825 earlier in the session.

Among the individual performers, shares of recently listed One MobiKwik Systems surged over seven percent in the morning session.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy tumbled over 4 per cent, as the one-month lock-in period for anchor investors expired today. Further, the IRCTC shares fell after reports of a major outage on its e-ticketing platform.

Asian Paints continued to fall, hitting a fresh 52-week low in trade as the stock continued to face selling pressure.