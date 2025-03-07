Market ends flat in rangebound session amid tariffs concern

The benchmark indices ended with little change in the rangebound activity on Friday.

At close, the Sensex was down 7.51 points or 0.01% at 74,332.58, and the Nifty was up 7.80 points or 0.03% at 22,552.50. For the week, BSE Sensex added 1.5% and Nifty jumped 2%.

Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,633.8 and a low of 22,464.75 while the Sensex fluctuated between 74,586.43 and 74,038.03.

Among sectors, Nifty Media emerged as the top gainer, ending the session with a 1.83% gain. Softening crude oil prices supported a rally in oil and gas stocks, pushing the Nifty Oil & Gas index 0.55% higher.

The Nifty Metal index also extended its gains for the fifth consecutive trading session amid weakness in the U.S. Dollar Index, ending 0.43% higher.

Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank, also ended in the green.

On the losing side, Nifty Realty stood as the top sectoral laggard with a 1.19% drop, followed by Nifty IT, which declined 0.85%.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma also ended lower, with losses of 0.27% and 0.22%, respectively.

On Nifty50, the top gainers were Reliance Industries (3.32%), Nestle India (1.69%), Bharat Electronics (1.48%), Hindalco Industries (1.38%), and Tata Motors (1.35%).

The top losers comprised Indusind Bank (3.60%), NTPC (2.47%), Shriram Finance (2.10%), Infosys (1.74%), and HCL Technologies (1.73%).

Bank of America (BofA) Securities has set a Nifty 50 target of 25,000 by December 2025, citing attractive valuations after recent corrections.

This implies an upside potential of nearly 11% from the current level of 22,545.

Market remained unchanged as investors remained concern after US President Donald Trump postponed the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2.

The US markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as investors sought clarity on trade measures.

Domestic brokerage firm InCred Equities has taken an optimistic approach, setting a Nifty 50 target of 27,000 over the next 9-12 months. This represents a potential upside of 21 per cent from the current levels.