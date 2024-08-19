Market ends flat amid volatility; metal, PSU bank, energy stocks lead

Benchmark indices ended flat on Monday in the rangebound session.

Sensex was down 12.16 points or 0.02% at 80,424.68, and the Nifty was up 31.50 points or 0.13% at 24,572.70.

In the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed up 0.29%, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.74%, outperforming the benchmark indices.

The BSE midcap index was up 0.5% while smallcap index added 1%.

Among the sectors, all ended in green except for auto, banks, and financial services. Nifty Metal recording the highest gain of 1.87%. Healthcare, IT, metal, oil & gas, power, telecom, media up 0.5-2% ended higher.

In Nifty50, the top gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (4%), Shriram Finance Ltd Ltd (3.47%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (3.32%), Tata Steel Ltd (3.06%) and LTIMindtree Ltd (2%).

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (2.59%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (1.17%), Indusind Bank Ltd (1.07%), Axis Bank Ltd (1.02%), and SBI Life Insurance Ltd (0.96%) were among the laggards.

In the beginning of the day, Nifty PSU Bank index was one of the top Nifty sectoral gainers amidst a meeting of the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with PSU and regional bank chiefs in New Delhi to review their performance.

State Bank of India (SBI) traded in green to quote at Rs 816.70. Bank of Baroda share price was up 1.50% to hit Rs 247.10 per share on the NSE while IDBI Bank was up 2.50% to Rs 96.66 apiece.

The Nifty Auto index fell 0.9% as the Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki declined 0.6-3% and dragged down the auto index in an upbeat market.

Among some of the key individual performances, shares of Voltas bounced back with a 5% increase, following three days of declines.

Shriram Finance shares surged 3.5% after HSBC analysts maintained a ‘buy’ rating and raised target price to Rs 3,600, implying an upside potential of over 17%.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd share price hit the upper price band, extending its listing day gains and nearly doubling since market debut.

The stock jumped 10% to hit the highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 146.03 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the firm advanced nearly 10% to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 146.38 apiece.

Global stock market saw volatility as investors’ attention was drawn to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell willaddress later this week.

In Asian markets, Japan’s benchmark index closed 1.8% down at 37,388.62. Seoul Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,674.36 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.1% to 7,980.40.

The Shanghai Composite was up 0.5% at 2,893.67, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 17,569.57.