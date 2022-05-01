Making India Semiconductor hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the industry to make India a semiconductor hub of the world based on the principles of high technology, high quality and high reliability.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Semicon India-2022 conference, the Prime Minister said India has undertaken wide-ranging reforms to improve ease of doing business. He said the country has an exceptional semiconductor design talent pool, comprising up to 20% of the world’s chip design engineers. Its own consumption of semiconductors is expected to cross $80 billion by 2026 and $110 billion 2030.

Modi said India is building a digital infrastructure to connect more than 1.3 billion Indians. “We are using digital technology to transform lives in all sectors of governance, from health and welfare to inclusion and empowerment,” he said.

“In earlier times, the industries were ready to do their work, but the government was like a ‘Not Gate’. When any input flows into the ‘Not Gate’, it gets negated. So, many different compliances and no ease of doing business … but we understand that the government must be like the ‘And Gate’.”

He said India is working on ways to boost the semiconductor industry in the country and make indigenous chips.

“We have put the [odds] in your favour as far as possible through a supportive policy environment. We have shown that India means business. We are on our way to connect 6,00,000 villages with broadband. We are investing in developing capacity in 5G, IoT and clean energy technologies. We are working to unleash the next wave of innovation in data, AI and other technologies,” Modi said.