An Electric Vehicle Technology (EVT) laboratory has been set up at the Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC), an international engineering college based at Hyderabad. The newly build laboratory will work towards the scientific and technological aspects of green and clean mobility. Students from all streams of engineering at MEC will work on the design, development and testing of electric vehicles.

The EVT lab will mainly focus on aspects of mechanical, electrical and embedded systems. Under the mechanical segment, the laboratory will focus on Thermal Management Systems for batteries, testing facility to analyse and optimize the battery characteristics under different running conditions, development of robust battery management system, transmission system of an EV, methods of recycling and reuse of spent battery, new materials to serve as catalyst of Li-ion battery and new energy source technology for EVs.

“Electric Vehicles are the future and so are fast charging Li-Ion batteries (this year’s Nobel Prize-winning topic in Chemistry) as well as energy sources to power these vehicles. MEC’s EVT lab will work on these and more and will research all aspects that will propel this technology sector. We are looking at tying up with relevant partners to work on exciting live projects together”, said the Director of Mahindra Ecole Centrale, Yajulu Medury

From the electrical engineering perspective, the focus on MEC’s EVT lab will be on Electric motor control, Power Electronic Converters, Battery charging technology, robust charging infrastructure, and regenerative braking system.