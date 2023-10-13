Maersk and Starlink Partnership Promises High-Speed Internet at Sea

Maersk, the worldwide leader in integrated container logistics, is embarking on a partnership with Starlink, the innovative satellite internet constellation created by SpaceX.

Maersk, with more than 330 of its own operated container vessels, is set to have Starlink installed, providing high-speed internet with speeds exceeding 200 Mbps. This marks a significant leap in internet speed and latency, offering substantial advantages for both crew welfare and business operations.

The collaboration follows a successful pilot phase, during which over 30 Maersk vessels’ crew members had the opportunity to test Starlink technology, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback. The advantages of high-speed internet extend beyond crew satisfaction, enabling seamless streaming and high-definition video calls. Furthermore, this high-speed, low-latency internet will support cost-saving measures by moving critical business applications to the cloud and enhancing remote support and vessel inspections.

Advertisement

Starlink, with its cutting-edge satellite network, has been a game-changer in providing dependable, high-speed internet globally. Their vision is to create a world where connectivity knows no geographical limits, aligning perfectly with the challenges of staying connected on the high seas.

The collaboration between Maersk and Starlink heralds a new era for crew members on Maersk vessels. High-speed internet connectivity, with speeds exceeding 200 Mbps, promises to enhance the quality of life for crew members during long voyages, enabling them to stay connected with loved ones and access entertainment seamlessly. This development is not just about leisure; it’s also about efficiency and cost savings.

Apart from the obvious benefits for crew members, high-speed, low-latency internet will bring about substantial improvements in business operations. By shifting critical applications to the cloud, Maersk can optimize its processes, making them more efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, remote support and vessel inspections will become more accessible and reliable, which is crucial in the maritime industry.

Starlink’s reputation for providing fast and dependable internet across the globe is well-established. Their state-of-the-art satellite network has revolutionized connectivity in remote and underserved areas. Their mission to create a globally connected world aligns seamlessly with the maritime industry’s needs. Regardless of the vessel’s location on the high seas, crew members and business operations can now count on reliable, high-speed internet connectivity.