German mega carrier Lufthansa Group announced from January 1, 2021, it will have the ‘simplest frequent flyer program ever’. Frequent traveller and senator status will be granted for life for long-term loyalty and the allocation of award miles remains unchanged.

As per the introduced changes, which will come into effect from 2021, point system will replace the status miles.

“Today’s diversity of variously defined so-called miles will be significantly reduced. In addition to the award miles for their flight, guests will receive points instead of the current status and HON Circle miles. The amount of points that can be earned on a flight will only depend on two criteria: the travel class and whether the flight is continental or intercontinental,” the airline said in a statement.

The second change talks about the frequent flyer status for loyal customers. “As before, points can be earned on all Star Alliance airlines, including status miles. In order to reach the frequent flyer level as a Frequent Traveller or Senator, a share of flights with Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS or the Miles & More partner airlines Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Adria Airways, Air Dolomiti, Croatia Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines or Luxair will be required in future. This means that half of the required points must be flown with these airlines. As before, frequent flyers qualify to become HON Circle Members exclusively by flying with the above-mentioned airlines. Unlike in the past, it is also possible to collect points for qualifying as a HON Circle Member with Economy Class and Premium Economy Class flights,” added the airline.

The third change is regarding frequent traveler, where the company claims that long-time frequent flyers will be appointed frequent traveller and senator for life.

“In the future, long-time frequent flyers will be appointed frequent traveller and senator for life. The basis for this is the sum of all points collected on flights operated by Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss and Miles & More airline partners. The lifetime senator status also requires the guest to have been a senator or HON circle member for ten calendar years,” the company said.

Whereas the fourth change is about the senator for life and collection period and term.

“In the future, the status duration will be valid for at least one year up to a maximum of 26 months. The time period to collect the required points for all frequent flyer levels is one calendar year.”

Lufthansa Group airlines serve 343 destinations in 103 countries, offering 13,267 weekly frequencies during summer 2019. The current fleet is comprised of 763 aircraft (as of February 2019) and the Group will continue to take delivery of new aircraft until 2025. In 2018, the Lufthansa Group employed around 135,000 personnel, welcomed 142 million passengers aboard its flights and generated sales of around EUR 35.8 billion.