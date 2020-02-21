Technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Friday was added in the Nifty Next 50 Index.

The company in an official statement, said, LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last the four years, leading to this significant milestone in its growth journey.

“It is a significant recognition as it represents top 50 companies that are considered most lucrative for investors”, LTI said.

The NIFTY Next 50 Index is computed basis free-float methodology i.e taking the firm’s equity price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market, it was noted.

Roughly over ten per cent of the stocks traded on NSE constitute from NIFTY Next 50 Index and this is increasing year-on-year, the release added.

(With input from agencies)