L&T wins orders to construct residential projects in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won significant orders for residential construction projects across Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, the company announced in an official press release on Wednesday.

The total value of these projects is between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. Along with these new projects, the L&T has also received extra orders for its ongoing work, the release stated.

The company’s Building & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured contracts with a reputed developer to construct multiple luxury residential towers, demonstrating the company’s strong positioning in the real estate development sector. The projects span different configurations and heights across the three major metropolitan cities, the release stated.

In Mumbai, L&T will construct two ultra-luxury high-rise towers reaching up to 273 meters, with a complex configuration of 3 basement levels, ground floor, 7 parking levels, and 51/57 typical floors.

The Bangalore project involves 14 luxury towers with a design and build mandate, featuring 3 basement levels, ground floor, and 27/28 typical floors. The Chennai project comprises 25 luxury towers, with 2 basement levels, ground floor, and 14 typical floors, the release stated.

These orders have been announced after L&T announced on Monday in a regulatory filing to the exchanges that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical secured new orders in India and abroad. The company had stated that it won an order to implement 765kV and 400kV transmission line segments associated with a renewable energy zone in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the business vertical secured an order for turnkey construction of a 400kV transmission line, meant for evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-

based power plant in southern India.

Yet another order was secured by the company in Saudi Arabia for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) and the scope also includes associated reactors and installation of hybrid GIS Bays. In Abu Dhabi, it went on to add, the business has received an order for setting up a new 220/33kV grid station, along with associated jobs, the company had officially announced.