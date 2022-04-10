Looking for a WFH job opportunity post pandemic? These 5 new age Job portals can help you in jump start your job switch

As the globe returns to work post-pandemic due to uncertain budgets, reducing waste and accomplishing more with less is top of mind. In today’s dynamic global job market, finding qualified people to fill open positions is becoming increasingly difficult. The work-from-anywhere culture has posed a variety of obstacles for recruitment teams, who must broaden their reach in order to employ a larger pool of candidates, which involves sifting through more applications to quickly identify qualified applicants. The battle for the top talent is heating up, and traditional job postings are falling short.

In this case, data and technology can act as a catalyst for change. In the present competition for high-quality people, leveraging cutting-edge digital technology is vital for managing current difficulties and obtaining a competitive edge. Here is a list of a few companies that can assist you in your job search:-

Khabri: India’s fastest growing vernacular audio platform targeted at the next billion internet users. Knowledge through the spoken word has been the driving force for socio-economic growth in human society for ages. We, at Khabri, are providing jobs to a lot of people. We, at Khabri, are committed to delivering that in the simplest format. By converting non-learning time into learning time via audio, we are fundamentally looking at upgrading the very operating system of the masses.

Khabri also offers creators an opportunity to create content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in audio, khabri is a big hit amongst audiences from tier II & III cities of India. It offers an exclusive array of creators who range from popular YouTubers to eminent educators. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume it offline, as well. Recently, during the pandemic, Khabri witnessed an unprecedented growth of 6x and 4x in terms of users & creators respectively.

Hirect : Hirect is a chat-based, direct hiring platform designed for high-growth startups to meet their hiring needs without consultants and with 100% data privacy.

Raj Das is the co-founder and CEO of Hirect and leads a team of 300+ professionals committed to enabling SMEs to hire talent in just one day. Hirect is a solution specifically designed for startups, allowing decision-makers (CEO, HR, TL) to communicate directly with potential candidates.

Receptix: Receptix was founded in 2017 by Mr. Amitt Sharma, Founder, and CEO, a visionary who wanted to revolutionise the world of online recruitment. The goal was to empower employment across the globe through one single platform & bridge the gap between job seekers & employers. Over the years, the company has emerged as a preferred job advertising and job search platform for recruiters & candidates.

Currently, the company is empowering over 100 industry segments with more than 10 million job subscribers. So far, Receptix has connected with over 50,000 employers & 100+ leading job boards globally.

Shine.com: Shine.com is the most innovative and one of the largest online job portals in India. Founded in 2008, over the past decade, Shine.com has become a prominent name in the recruitment industry. The popularity of the portal is evident from the fact that it has crossed the 3.4 crore candidate landmark and has more than 3 lakh latest job vacancies from leading companies on the site. It connects job seekers and recruiters by accurately matching candidate profiles to the relevant job openings through an advanced 2-way matching technology. While most job portals only focus on getting candidates the next job, Shine focuses on the entire career growth of candidates. To this end, Shine has launched Shine Learning- India’s largest career skills site for working professionals with over 500+ courses & certifications.

LinkedIn : With nearly 80 crore members from over 200 countries and territories worldwide, this professional networking site lets users build profiles to display their work and share their views. It helps job seekers to connect with recruiters through link-building. Linkedin also gives you the opportunity to request endorsements and testimonials on your profile from your network or connections. LinkedIn premium offers enhanced search and increasing visibility options for users.