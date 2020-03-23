With an aim to give relief to the policyholders from the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has decided to extend its deadline to pay insurance premiums up to April 15 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, LIC urged its customers to avoid visiting its offices to pay premium and stay indoors, saying policy holders can use its online services.

“In view of extraordinary circumstances prevailing in the country on account of COVID-19, LIC of India has announced relaxation to its policyholders on payment of premium due to on in-force policies up to 15th April 2020,” LIC said in a statement.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, country, several states including the national capital have been put under lockdown and both the Central and state governments have asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors.

On COVID-19 crises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ between 7-9 pm on Sunday, which received a warm welcome from across Indians across the country.

(With input from agencies)