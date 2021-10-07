Levi’s and Deepika Padukone collaborate to create iconic capsule collection

Levi’s announces the launch of its collaboration with style icon and brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone. Levi’s x Deepika Padukone is a collection that truly defines the icon’s fashion sensibility and authentic style.

Rooted in Levi’s®️ authentic style and updated with Padukone’s signature style, this inaugural Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone collaboration exudes freshness and confidence. The collection re-imagines Levi’s classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone’s signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants and oversized shirts.

“The endeavour with my first ever collaboration with Levi’s®️ was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we’ve been able to stay true to that vision,” said Padukone.

The collaboration brings Padukone’s ultra-casual style to life through long varsity jackets, co-ord sweatsuits, crop-tops & bralettes. You will also see edgy faux leather pants and an all-denim jumpsuit. It also features modern & updated interpretations of Levi’s®️ denims, with new on-trend 70’s-inspired high waist jeans and cut & sew wide leg silhouettes to be paired with extra-long or cropped trucker jackets.a range of oversized shirts, soft romantic tops with organza sleeves, easy graphic t-shirts and elevated sweatshirts. Overall, the collection features quintessential pieces that will stand out in any wardrobe.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Deepika Padukone’s first collaboration as brand ambassador for Levi’s®️ is so iconic yet personal. Levi’s®️ has always believed in ‘authentic self-expression’ and the collaboration is just that. We wanted to work with Deepika because of her iconic sense of style and its influence on consumers. Her understanding of colours, fabrics and silhouettes is unique and extremely individual. With this collaboration we see the inclusion of newer fabrics, finishes and fits. The introduction of athleisure pieces, faux leather pants, long varsity jackets and even the oversized shirts are a way for us to explore unknown textile territories and also relate to a newer fashion consumer,” said Sanjeev Mohanty, SVP & MD- South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi’s®️

The Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone collaboration is responsibly made, in line with Levi’s commitment to sustainability. 60% of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100% of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp and denim produced with the brand’s Water<Less® technology, the line allows consumers to make a statement, with sustainability at the forefront.

The Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone Collaboration will be available at Levi’s retail outlets, Levi.in and select partner e-commerce platforms on October 8th 2021.