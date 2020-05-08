As the world continues to remain under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Automobili Lamborghini on Thursday digitally launched the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder on its website.

This is the first time when the company has used Augmented Reality (AR) to unveil a vehicle.

The new V10 model provides drivers with an open-air celebration of lightweight engineering, with rear-wheel drive and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). Roof up or down, daily driving and high-performance fun are accompanied by the inimitable sound of the V10 aspirated power plant, delivering the same 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque as the coupé version. With a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3,5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h, like its coupé stablemate, the Spyder is an instinctive driver’s car, delivering a fun-to-drive experience via hardware rather than software.

The Spyder is Huracan’s open-top sibling, sporting inimitable lines from every profile that confirm it is as dynamic in both looks and performance whether roof on or off.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside. The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel-drive car where the electronic intrusion is minimized while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

Driving fun in the open air

The Spyder is specially engineered as an instinctive driver’s car, focused on the pilot’s skills and the set-up of the rear-wheel-drive powertrain, providing unfiltered physical feedback and maximum engagement. The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed for adrenalin-producing performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting.

The Huracán EVO Spyder’s ANIMA button on the steering wheel puts the pilot in control of driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. STRADA provides stability and safety in all conditions by minimizing rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. In SPORT mode, the driver enjoys drifting fun, allowing the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, with torque limited when oversteer angles increase rapidly so the driver can stabilize and control the car. CORSA mode optimizes the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner in high-performance conditions, maximizing dynamics and speed.

Designed for life

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder continues the V10 Lamborghini’s powerful design with new front and rear features, clearly differentiating it from its Huracán EVO 4WD Spyder stablemate. Characterized by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes characterize, the rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.

The Spyder’s body shell made from aluminium and composite material along with high quality soft top that is placed on the chassis mage of hybrid aluminium and carbon fibre with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp.

The electromechanical power steering, LDS steering comes with variable steering ratio as an option and is controlled by hydraulic dual-circuit brake system with vacuum brake servo unit, 8-piston aluminium callipers at the front,4-piston aluminium callipers at the rear. When it comes to the brake discs, they are specially contoured steel discs, ventilated and cross-drilled ∅ 365 x 34 mm front, ∅ 356 x 32 mm rear.

An HMI 8.4” touchscreen in the Spyder’s center console controls the car’s functions as well as providing comprehensive connectivity for telephone calls, internet access and Apple CarPlay.

Price and market delivery

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder in summer 2020 at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe EUR 175,838 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

UK GBP 151,100 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

USA USD 229,428 (suggested retail price taxes/GST excluded)

China RMB 2,794,000 (suggested retail price taxes included)

Japan YEN 26,539,635 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)