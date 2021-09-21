Lamborghini celebrates milestone delivery of 300 cars in India

Lamborghini India concludes the second edition of ‘Lamborghini Day’, a celebration of the brand’s journey, its success and leadership position in the super-luxury car segment in the country.

This year, Lamborghini Day also marked a special milestone achievement as the brand delivered 300 cars across India. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Lamborghini curated a unique bespoke lifestyle experience for its customers within the country. A luxury escape with their head-turning Lamborghinis as they drive through exciting routes specially curated to offer a complete Lamborghini experience, that’s so much more than just a drive.

Lamborghini is known for its customized luxury experiences, technological leadership, superior design attributes and the unparalleled service it brings to its customers.

Lamborghini Day India 2021 was celebrated over three weekends and across three locations; Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi, and New Delhi-Jewar with over 50 enthusiastic customers participating in this grand driving event. Each weekend witnessed a fleet of stunning Lamborghini models driving through the country’s most scenic roads.

The event concluded with the various models of Lamborghini driving through the beautiful landscapes of the country, covering a distance of 1,350 km across the cities and amplifying every participating customer’s driving passion. Lamborghini also hosted an exclusive dining experience for the customers driving to Pune, Hampi and Delhi.

Commenting on the special occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. This year we have seen the exciting launches of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the Huracán STO in India.

“We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super-luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super-luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini Owners.”