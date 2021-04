Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (KLI) on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director (MD) of the company.

The appointment is for a period of three years, it said.

The company is in receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India for the appointment of Balasubramanian, KLI said in a regulatory filing.

He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.