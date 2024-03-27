Kotak extends CSR support to KGMU

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday flagged off critical life support ambulances to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, donated by Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited in association with Impact Guru Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment.

These state-of-the-art cardiac ambulances are equipped with specialised equipment, trained personnel and Advanced Life Support (ALS) capabilities and are designed to respond quickly to traumatic emergencies and transport patients to trauma centers or hospitals.

Over the next few weeks, this initiative will be extended to charitable hospitals including MY Hospital, Indore; Karnataka Lingayat Education Society (KLES), Belagavi; Jivan Jyot Trust Hospital, Surat; and Jeevan Rekha Critical Care & Trauma Hospital, Jaipur.

Himanshu Nivsarkar, Senior EVP and Head – CSR, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., said “Under our CSR commitment, we strive to improve healthcare accessibility, ensuring every individual has access to quality healthcare when they need it the most. Through this initiative, we aim to provide 24×7 services to medical and trauma related emergencies, bridging as a life-saving link between the patient and the healthcare facility.”

Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation said: “This collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank, providing advanced life support ambulances to King George’s Medical University, signifies significant progress in realising our vision of universal healthcare. Under this partnership, our aim is to extend support to more hospitals with such ambulances, saving more lives together.”

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof Sonia Nityanand expressed her gratitude while flagging off the ambulances. She said: “These ambulances for Public Health and Wellness will bring down fatalities and reduce turn-around time to bring patients to the hospital without delay.”