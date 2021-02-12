Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has attracted some big Indian investors that will provide the firm more firepower to drive its growth.

Ashish Hemrajani from BookMyShow (founder and CEO), Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce (CEO and co-founder), Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha (co-founder) amongst various others are entering the cap table of the company, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said in a PTI report on Thursday.

Recently, the company received an investment of $4.1 million in Bombinate Technologies Koo’s parent company was led by 3one4 Capital, an Indian investor, Radhakrishna said adding that China’s Shunwei had not participated in the latest round of funding.

Koo’s parent company China’s Shunwei, which had invested in the firm for an earlier product, will fully exit with other investors buying the stake.

Existing investors including 3one4 Capital, Kalaari and others will also be buying out some of the stake, Radhakrishna said.

With exit of Shunwei, Koo has emerged as fully Aatmanirbhar and Made in India app with Indian founders and India registration.

As per the reports, the India-based microblogging app has seen a sharp surge in downloads in the last few weeks, garnering 1.2 million downloads since January, 2020. Since its launch, Koo has over 3 million users and downloads.

The surge in the Koo users was also the result of the endorsement extended by the Union ministers and government departments amid a spat with Twitter.

From the IT Ministry using Koo to express its displeasure over Twitter not fully complying with its order to take down inflammatory content, to ministers like Piyush Goyal, who urged people to move to Koo – these developments have led to a surge in the userbase of the Indian rival.

Founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo was launched in March 2020 to allow users to express themselves and engage on the platform in Indian languages. It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, among others.

Previously, Radhakrishna had also founded online cab booking service TaxiForSure that was later sold to Ola.

Last week, Koo had raised $4.1 million in series A funding from Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator, and 3one4 Capital.

It is also worth mentioning that Koo was also one of the winners of the Aatmanirbhar Innovation Challenge introduced by the government last year.