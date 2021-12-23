Khatabook to double employee base in 2022

On Thursday, leading fintech startup Khatabook announced that it is planning to double its employee base in 2022.

The company stated that it will be carrying on strengthening its talent base in 2022 by accelerating hiring across engineering, design, product, and data teams.

“We are hiring for building and scaling a quality tech platform for India’s MSME. So far, the tech teams have done exceptionally well in successfully deploying Offline support, Compute analytics on large data on the user device, Clean Architecture, advanced AI-enabled risk models, and more,” Gaurav Lahoti, VP Engineering, Khatabook, said in a statement.

“We are hiring skill sets to seamlessly re-architect services to support more users and build multi-tenant platforms that work with all our products as we grow. Besides tech mindset, team collaboration capabilities along with capability to introspect and problem-solving are essential,” Lahoti added.

With 320 employees, the startup has experienced a 3x increase in headcount in 2021. Over 10 million people use Khatabook every month. The company offers MSMEs in India a range of software solutions for their business needs.

To support this unprecedented growth, the startup has scaled its organization to hire efficiently and establish people practices that focus on the well-being and experience of employees.

In 2021, the company introduced a series of employee best practices to build a modern organization. In pursuit of the ‘innovating for Bharat’ philosophy, it aims to foster a conducive, progressive, and employee-friendly culture that facilitates the best-in-class learning and development experiences for talent.

