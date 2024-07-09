Khadi industry sets new record, records 400 pc spike in sales over 10 years

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) set a new record in production, sales, and new employment generation in the financial year 2023-24.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar on Tuesday, while releasing the provisional figures for the financial year 2023-24, said that surpassing all previous figures, there has been an increase of 399.69 per cent (approximately 400 per cent) in sales, 314.79 per cent (approximately 315 pc) in production, and 80.96 per cent (approximately 81 pc) in new employment generation compared to the financial year 2013-14.

In the financial year 2022-23, there was an increase of 332.14 pc in sales, 267.52 pc in production, and 69.75 pc in new employment generation as compared to 2013-14, he said.

The production of Khadi and village industry products, which was Rs 26,109.08 crores in the financial year 2013-14, reached Rs 108,297.68 crores in the financial year 2023-24, a jump of 314.79 per cent, while the production in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 95956.67 crore.

In the last 10 financial years, Khadi and village industry products have set new sales records every year. While sales were Rs 31,154.20 crore in the financial year 2013-14, they reached Rs 1,55,673.12 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with an unprecedented increase of 399.69 per cent, the highest sales ever.

There has also been an unprecedented increase in the production of Khadi fabrics in the last ten years. While the production of Khadi fabrics was Rs 811.08 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it reached Rs 3,206 crore in the financial year 2023-24 with a jump of 295.28 per cent, which is the best performance so far.

The production of Khadi fabrics in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 2915.83 crore.

As per the data, the demand for Khadi fabrics has also increased rapidly in the last ten financial years. While its sales were only Rs 1,081.04 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it reached Rs. 6,496 crores in the financial year 2023-24 with an increase of 500.90 per cent. Khadi fabrics worth Rs. 5,942.93 crore were sold in the financial year 2022-23.

While the cumulative employment was 1.30 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it reached 1.87 crores in 2023-24, with an increase of 43.65 per cent.

Similarly, while 5.62 lakh new jobs were created in the financial year 2013-14, it reached 10.17 lakh in the financial year 2023-24, with an increase of 80.96 per cent. 4.98 lakh rural Khadi artisans (spinners and weavers) and workers are also employed in manufacturing Khadi fabrics.

The business of Khadi and Gramodyog Bhavan, New Delhi, has also seen unprecedented growth in the last ten years. While the business here was Rs 51.13 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it increased by 87.23 per cent to Rs 95.74 crores in the financial year 2023-24. The business of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan New Delhi in the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 83.13 crore.