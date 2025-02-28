Key infrastructure sectors’ output rises by 4.6% in January

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 4.6% in January against a 4.2% expansion in the same month of last year, official data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.

The production of cement, refinery products, coal, steel, fertilizers and electricity recorded a positive growth in January.

The key infrastructure sectors’ output had expanded by 4.8% in December 2024.

Coal production recorded an increase by 4.6% in January over last year. Its cumulative index increased by 6% during April to January, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production marked the highest increase by 14.5% in January with cumulative index increase by 4.6% during April to January, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 8.3% in January while the steel production by 3.7%, and the fertilizer production by 3%.

Crude Oil production declined by 1.1% while the Natural Gas production declined by 1.5%.

Electricity generation marked an increase by 1.3% in January.