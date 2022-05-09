Keeway Cruiser All Set To Enter The Indian Market On 17th May

Keeway is a UK based automaker and is a subsidiary just like Benelli of the Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Group Co. QJ Group and Benelli have been in the news for a while now for their complete powertrain refresh as QJ has been on a spree patenting its new engines which are reportedly inspired by the KTM series.

Hungarian brand Keeway will set its foot in the Indian market for the first time with the launch of K-Lite. The cruiser is set to make its debut in the country on 17 May 2022 as the company has shared a Block-Your-Date invite. Though Keeway has its origins in Hungary, it is now owned by Chinese auto giant Qianjiang Group.

Keeway is known for manufacturing small cruisers, scooters, naked street bikes and adventure tourers predominantly powered by a 125cc power plant. The designs of its cruisers are inspired by roadsters from Harley Davidson although the ones from the Hungarian brand are much smaller in comparison. The iconic American brand is famous all over the world for its retro-style cruisers and bobbers.

It features a small sketch of a bike’s rear section that confirms it is indeed the K-Lite cruiser. However, since it teases a twin-barrel exhaust, reports suggest that this bike will not be featuring a 125cc engine. Instead, it could be powered by a larger 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that performs duties on Benelli 502c.

This engine kicks out 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque in Benelli. In the upcoming cruiser from Keeway, this engine could be tuned slightly differently.

Getting into its design, the upcoming Keeway cruiser draws inspiration from the Keeway K-Light series and could come with similar styling, albeit with a larger 500cc parallel-twin engine. It gets a traditional low-slung cruiser stance with a single-piece seat. The motorcycle features a slim fuel tank that ends with a panel on each side followed by a short mudguard.

Following Harley’s retro styling, K-Light receives a round headlight and circular turn indicators at both ends. The sketch on the teaser reveals that it gets a flat tail section with split grab rails and a rear tire hugger. This should go with a flat handlebar and mid-set footpegs that will offer comfortable riding ergonomics.