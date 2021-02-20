Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands on Friday announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief U.A. for around 24.80 million pound sterling.

“… we wish to inform that the Company has issued a guarantee on behalf of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (“Jubilant Netherlands/ Acquirer”), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a purchase agreement in terms of which Jubilant Netherlands proposes to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. (“DP Eurasia”),” Jubilant Food works said in a regulatory filing.

The Acquirer is intended to be funded by the Company in accordance with applicable ODI Regulations.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said, “We are happy to announce our acquisition of Fides for 32.81 per cent equity stake in DP Eurasia, one of the large master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand.”

He further added, “We have been partners with Domino’s in India for more than twenty-five years, with that experience we hope to add value to DP Eurasia’s business and also create value for our shareholders.”

Jubilant Foodworks has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts in India.