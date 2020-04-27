To strengthen the fight against COVID-19, Jubilant Bhartia Group, with all its subsidiaries, group employees along with the Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, have contributed Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES Fund, the group said on Monday.

The group collectively employs around 5300 and the donation is part of their one-day gross salary.

Other than this, group’s NGO known as Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) is actively working for the safety of health care workers and betterment of the low income or vulnerable people. The JBF is distributing sanitizer manufactured by Jubilant Life Sciences Limited within the community, to healthcare workers and the Government both in central and state level.

“Food and medicine distribution (ready to eat food packets and dry ration) is also being undertaken to the vulnerable community members like migrant labourers, pregnant women, senior citizens, children at various places in the country. JBF is facilitating the stitching of reusable cotton masks at various sites in the country through Self Help Groups (SHGs). These masks are washable and reusable and the Foundation has been providing the raw material for them,” company’s statement said.

Additionally, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has been providing PPE kits and food distribution for the impacted citizens and Police staff. It has also leveraged its Domino’s delivery team and supply chain network for distribution of Essential commodities like flour, milk etc. to help citizens get their daily needs in the safety of their homes.