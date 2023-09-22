JioAirFiber to revolutionise connectivity with 5G FWA service in India: Report

JioAirFiber, offering high speed, low latency and attractive plans, is set to revolutionise connectivity with 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service in India, a new report has said.

With its high speeds and low latency and plans starting from as low as $7.2 (Rs 599), JioAirFiber serves as a substitute for wired broadband connections for homes as well as small and medium businesses, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The innovative JioAirFiber service is now available in eight Indian cities, offering high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps.

Advertisement

“With approximately 80 per cent of data consumption occurring indoors, Jio is strategically targeting this segment through its JioAirFiber service proposition, which combines digital entertainment, high-speed broadband, and smart home solutions,” explained Pradeepthi Kantipudi, telecom analyst at GlobalData.

JioAirFiber simplifies connectivity for homes and offices, enabling seamless linking of multiple devices like smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes.

Additionally, this 5G FWA service is also capable of addressing the connectivity demands for cloud PCs, security and surveillance, and smart home IoT, among others.

“The lower costs and reduction in constraints in the last mile mean more homes and businesses will be able to get online, thereby helping to bridge the digital divide and transform the country into a premium digital society,” said Kantipudi.

FWA stands out as a cost-effective approach, harnessing the potential of 5G mmWave technology to deliver fiber-like internet speeds wirelessly to homes and businesses across various settings, from rural to urban areas.

This technology is also well-suited for serving institutions like schools, hospitals, and town halls, effectively addressing last-mile obstacles in rural areas.

In August, Bharti Airtel launched its 5G FWA service, Airtel Xstream AirFiber in select cities, with a monthly rental price of $9.6 (Rs 799).

“This move by Jio highlights the growing interest among the telecom providers in FWA services as a means to extend broadband connectivity to underserved areas in the country and present an alternative to wired connectivity,” said the report.

The bundling of smart home services, digital channels, and OTT subscriptions is further expected to drive the adoption of this novel

service in the country.

The eight cities where JioAirFiber has been launched include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

JioAirFiber plans are divided into two categories — AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

AirFiber users will have access to 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans at a starting price of Rs 599, while AirFiber Max users will have access to 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps plans at a starting price of Rs 1,499.

AirFiber Max will be available in select areas, the company said.