JBCPL changes its identity to ‘JB’, plans to venture into wellness & diagnostic segment

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, the pharmaceuticals company in India, has emerged in a new avatar as JB, retaining its core value of being ‘Good people for good health’.

Alongwith announcing the change of identity to JB – Good People for Good Health, the company also announced its plans to venture into the wellness and diagnostic segment.

“In 45 years, we, at JB, have built a strong foundation of integrity, trust and reliability. Now we are taking the next leap forward towards becoming more agile, lean and simple. Our offerings and capabilities are becoming more diverse to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, our manufacturing processes are becoming more robust, and lean, our vision of looking at healthcare industry is becoming more progressive, globally. We are adapting ourselves to become more responsive to the needs of the healthcare world,” Nikhil Chopra, CEO & Whole-time Director, JB, said while announcing the change of identity to JB – Good People for Good Health.

The company announced this new identity last week in Mumbai. The new logo–JB with a new slogan–‘Good people for good health’ were launched on the occasion.

“While we are changing in many ways, we are not changing the solid foundation of JB. Our new identity has a simple, solid look that reflects the way we think and conduct ourselves. It is a symbol of our belief in being ‘Good People for Good Health’,” Chopra said.

For the financial year 2021-22, the company recorded revenue of Rs 2,424 crore as compared to Rs 2,043 crore in FY21, registering growth of 19 per cent.