ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri has announced the setting up of a ‘Young Digital Innovators Lab’ comprising of digital natives drawn from across ITC’s businesses to crowd source transformative digital strategies.

With the objective of strengthening its competitive vitality, ITC is scaling up its digital interventions across businesses and value-chains.

“Led by the Chairman Sanjiv Puri’s Vision to shape a new digital paradigm for ITC, the company embarked on a digitalisation journey in recent years by building digital capacity at scale, by adopting cutting-edge digital technologies to drive growth and by effectively leveraging digital platforms to support wide-spread social transformation,” the company said in a statement.

In order to provide even greater trust to ITC’s digital agenda, Puri has also announced to ITC employees the formation of a dedicated Digital Council of senior ITC managers — the ‘DigiNext’ — which will ideate and sponsor high impact digital interventions and harness the synergies of cross-fertilisation of ideas.