IPEF to organise Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) is set to organise the Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Tuesday.

The forum will have opportunities for the Indian industry in the two tracks which are: Climate Tech Track and Infrastructure Track.

Indian investors who aim to invest in the IPEF partner countries, in either or both the tracks mentioned above are also encouraged to participate in the forum.

Advertisement

The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is one of the initiatives under the IPEF. It brings together the region’s top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The forum aims to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects.

Under the Climate Tech Track, IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is holding an open call that aims to recognise the top climate tech companies and start-ups among the member countries and present them to global investors. Climate tech entrepreneurs and companies in India may apply under this track.

Last date for applying is 26 April 2024, and applications will be evaluated by regional and industry experts. The top 100 companies will be announced in early May 2024 and shortlisted companies will be invited to showcase and pitch at the Investor Forum in Singapore on 5th – 6th June 2024.

Under the Infrastructure Track, India will showcase selected investible sustainable infrastructure projects at the 2024 Forum. The sectors of focus are-energy transition, transport and logistics, waste management/waste to energy.

The projects that are ready, or expected to be ready, for private investment during the next 18 months will be given priority for showcasing at the Forum.

The Department of Commerce is the nodal agency for the IPEF engagements, and the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum is managed by Invest India, India’s National Investment Promotion Agency.

Apart from showcasing India’s leadership position in the Clean Economy space and the various innovate solutions driving it, India will showcase some of the large infrastructure projects in Clean Economy and top climate tech companies to the global investors for investment opportunities.