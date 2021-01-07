InnoVen Capital, Asia’s leading venture debt and specialty lending firm, recently invested Rs 60 crore in leading fintech payments platform, BharatPe. The recent investment underlines the firm’s commitment to back promising companies that are disrupting their respective categories.

BharatPe is one of the leading merchant focused payments platform that offers merchants a single interface for all existing UPI apps and allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free through the BharatPe QR. It also supports merchants to access credit and other value-added services.

Ashish Sharma, CEO, Innoven Capital India said, “We are excited to partner with BharatPe as their first institutional debt provider. BharatPe is not only helping millions of merchants to accept UPI payments seamlessly but also enabling them access to credit, which has been a pain point. This is a massive market and we look forward to being a partner in BharatPe’s ambitious growth agenda”

Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, added, “As we build the lending business at BharatPe, raising institutional debt is important to us. We plan to raise US$ 500-700 million of debt capital over the next 2 years. We are incredibly glad that Innoven Capital is our first supporter on this journey. We look forward to working with Innoven to build a long-term win-win relationship.”