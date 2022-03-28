Informal sector unaffected by 2-day strike call: CAIT

People working in domestic trade and other verticals of informal sectors remained unaffected across the country due to the two-day nationwide bandh called by the All India Bank Employees Association, said traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The banks are observing the strike on Monday (March 28) and Tuesday (March 29) to protest against the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and are opposing the privatisation of public sector banks.

Apart from banking, the trade unions of telecom, oil, income tax, postal, coal, steel, copper, and insurance sectors might back the strike.

“Informal sector unaffected due to the two-day strike of the workers called by a joint forum of few trade unions today and tomorrow has been a total flop in the informal sector,” the traders’ body said in a statement.

The traders’ body further said that there was no impact visible even in various Industrial areas where small Industries are operating the manufacturing activities as workers resumed the duties in a regular manner. “The workers in the informal sector did not respond to the strike call,” said the statement.

The business activities happened as usual in all commercial markets across the country, whereas manufacturing activities did take place in the industrial areas of non corporate sector all over India on Monday and the same will continue on Tuesday as well. “The workers of the informal sector have rejected the strike call of trade unions which is more a politics driven call,” the statement added.