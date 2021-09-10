Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Industrial production grows 11.5 pc in July

Industrial production grows 11.5 pc in July

India’s industrial production rose 11.5 per cent in July, according to official data released on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | September 10, 2021 5:52 pm

India’s industrial production rose 11.5 per cent in July, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output surged 10.5 per cent in July 2021.

In July, the mining output climbed 19.5 per cent and power generation increased 11.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted 10.5 per cent in July 2020.

During April-July this year, the IIP grew 34.1 per cent. It was a contraction of 29.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

K'taka to set up industrial township at Kolar Gold Field
India’s industrial production drops 10.4% in July
Turning Tides
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }