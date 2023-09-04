IndiGo upgrades onboard catering service

Interglobe Aviation Limited-owned IndiGo Airlines has revamped its ‘Eats on-board’ catering service to allow passengers to book their favourite dishes in advance from a specially curated menu.

According to the airlines, the menu has been introduced in all its domestic and international flights.

Passengers can book their favourite dishes in advance from a specially curated menu. This includes new options comprising regional delicacies like street food and from kitchens across the country. The new delicacies not only include India’s rich culinary heritage but also present the country in a whole new way.

“As India’s leading carrier, we are constantly looking at ways of improving our service offering for our customers. Our new 6E Eats menu incorporates feedback from customers, cabin crew and service partners and brings a host of new options,” said Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President of Customer Services & Ops Control, IndiGo.

“They say food unites a country and that is exactly what we are attempting with our new choice-of-the-day regional meals,” he added.

So far, IndiGo dominates with a market share of close to 60 per cent, and has been a success story as it sets lower rates for pre-flight food bookings. This leads to incentivise customers to buy food earlier, allowing for better planning on the food catering side and avoiding wastage.