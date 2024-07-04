IndiGo to start direct Mumbai-Vijayawada flights from Aug 16

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights connecting Mumbai and Vijayawada from August 16.

These daily flights aim to facilitate seamless travel between the capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Andhra Pradesh’s business capital, Vijayawada, according to an IndiGo statement.

With the induction of this flight, IndiGo will now operate 130 weekly flights from Vijayawada to eight cities in India.

These new flights will serve as a gateway connecting western India to Vijayawada, which is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, and provide access to international destinations for passengers from the East Coast, via Mumbai, the statement added.