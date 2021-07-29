In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, private carrier IndiGo will commence flight services to and from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, from August 20.

Accordingly, the airline will operate direct flights from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore from August 20.

The airline said that these new connections will strengthen connectivity between Jabalpur and the key cities in the country, while fulfilling the demand for enhanced connectivity.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: “These direct connections will not only enhance trade and commerce, but also boost tourism in Jabalpur, especially at a time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations.

At present, the airline has a fleet of more than 270 aircraft, operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic and 24 international destinations.