Continuing its winning streak to the sixth session in a row, the domestic equity market settled in positive equity territory on Wednesday amid on the back of positive global markets. The equity benchmark Sensex surged 284 points on Wednesday, led by gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. NSE Nifty reclaimed the crucial 10,000 mark for the first time since March 13 this year.

Sensex ended 284.01 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 34,109.54 levels while NSE Nifty jumped 82.45 points or 0.83 per cent to 10,061.55.

The gainers on the BSE chart was ruled by M&M, rising around 5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and ONGC.

Among the laggards, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the front runners.

The bulls maintained their grip on the market as stocks surged led by massive foreign fund inflows and positive global cues, analysts said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 7,498.29 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Further, gradual reopening of economies the world over has fuelled bullish trend in global markets, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed up to 2 per cent higher.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 1.04 per cent to USD 39.98 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee surrendered all intra-day gains to provisionally settle 11 paise lower at 75.47 against the US dollar.