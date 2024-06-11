Indices end on a flat note in volatile session for the second consecutive session

Benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on Tuesday for the second consecutive session.

Sensex opened at 76,680.90 and closed at 76,456.59 falling prey to profit booking. The index rose about 370 points to hit its intraday high of 76,860.53.

Nifty 50 opened at 23,283.75 and settled 0.02% up at 23,264.85. The index touched its intraday high of 23,389.45.

Both the mid and smallcap segments continued their outperformance as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.74%, while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.95%.

Among the sectors, the Nifty Bank fell 0.15%, while the Private Bank index slipped 0.16%. However, the PSU Bank index ended with a slim gain of 0.15%.

Nifty Media at 1.75%, Oil & Gas at 1.33%, and Realty at 1.13% clocked healthy gains.

On Nifty 50, the top gainers were the shares of ONGC (5.69%), Tata Motors (1.75%) and Larsen and Toubro (1.59%).

On the flip side were the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.30%), Divi’s Labs (1.27%), and ITC (0.95%).

Further, India VIX fell nearly 10% to 14.7, fast receding to the pre-election levels.

Shares of GAIL India advanced 3% to Rs 214 in afternoon trade on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘buy’ stance on the counter following the company’s bid to establish a 1,500 KTA ethane cracker project in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 60,000 crore.

Suzlon Energy rallied over 4% to Rs 49.2 apiece after the firm bagged 103.9 megawatt (MW) order from AMPIN Energy Transition to install 33 wind turbine generators with hybrid lattice tubular tower at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan.

The Indian rupee weakened slightly to end at a record closing low, pressured by weakness in other Asian peers and despite intermittent dollar-selling intervention by the central bank in late trade.

The rupee INR=IN settled at 83.5650 against the US dollar, 0.1% below its close of 83.5050 in the previous session.

European markets like the UK’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40, and Germany’s DAX, have been down following the announcement of a snap election in France.

Caution ahead of the US consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday also contributed to the market’s lacklustre show.