India’s traditional beverage ‘Goli Soda’ witnesses strong response in Intl market

India’s traditional beverage Goli Soda is witnessing strong consumer response in key international markets, including the US, the UK, Europe, and the Gulf, driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has announced the global resurgence of the traditional Indian Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda.

Under a strategic partnership with Fair Exports, India has ensured steady deliveries of Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda, to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region, the APEDA said.

“This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion,” it said, adding the product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.

APEDA supported the flag-off ceremony organised by ABNN on 4th February 2025, marking the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products and reinforcing its presence in the international beverage market.

Further, the APEDA has also facilitated and featured Goli Pop Soda at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) London 2025, held from 17th-19th March 2025.

The event provided Indian entrepreneurs and exporters a valuable platform to connect with international buyers, explore new business collaborations, and promote India’s diverse agricultural and processed food products globally.

“What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember.”

“This rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product,” it said.

The Commerce Ministry added that the demand for the product in the global market proves that homegrown Indian flavours can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for domestic exports.