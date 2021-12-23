India’s service sector export grows by 33 % in five years

India’s service sector export has registered an increase of more than 33 % during the past five years.

While India’s service export was a mere USD 154311 Million in 2015-16 it touched to USD 206,090 Million in 2020-21, said a senior officer of the Commerce Ministry here on Thursday.

He said the government has also approved an ‘Action Plan for Champion Sectors in Services’ to give focused attention to 12 identified Champion Services Sectors. With the identification of 12 Champion Services Sectors, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set up a dedicated Services Sector Division Council (SSDC) to formulate Indian Standards in various Services Sectors, especially Champion Services Sectors, the Ministry said.

Presently there are 84 published standards for various services sectors. “Wherever possible, the Indian Standards are harmonized with international standards for ensuring that quality of services matches global expectations,” the Ministry said.

The 12 sectors which have been approved under the Action plan include Information Technology & Information Technology enabled Services, Tourism & Hospitality Services, Medical Value Travel, Transport & Logistics Services, Accounting and Finance Services, Audio Visual Services, Legal Services, Communication Services, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Financial Services, and Education Services.