India’s IIP reaches 6-month high of 5.2% in November driven by manufacturing

India’s industrial output, which is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), reached a six-month high of 5.2% in November 2024, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The factory output during the same month in 2023 saw a growth of 2.5%.

The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of November 2024 are 1.9%, 5.8% and 4.4% respectively.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 148.4 against 141.1 in November 2023. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2024 stand at 133.8, 147.4 and 184.1 respectively, the data released by the MoSPI said.

In the April-November period, the IIP registered a growth of 4.1%, a decline from 6.5% in the same period last year.

In May 2024, IIP growth rose to 5.9%, before dropping to 4.2% in June.

The government data suggested that the growth was driven by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector which saw a notable increaseof 5.8%, up from 4.1% in October.

Within the sector, 18 out of 23 industry groups in the National Industrial Classification, recorded a positive growth in November 2024 compared to November 2023.

Top three contributors included basic metals, electrical equipment, and non-metallic mineral products, respectively.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP in November 2024 over November 2023 are 2.7% in Primary goods, 9% in Capital goods, 5% in Intermediate goods, 10% in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 13.1% in Consumer durables and 0.6% in Consumer non-durables.