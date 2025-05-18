India’s exports of smartphones to US surges 5x surpassing petrol products, diamonds

The exports of smartphones from India has surged nearly fivefold to the US and about fourfold to Japan in the past three years, propelling the segment to surpass petroleum products and diamonds as the country’s top exported goods, government data said.

The smartphone exports rose by 55 per cent to USD 24.14 billion in 2024-25 from USD 15.57 billion in 2023-24 and USD 10.96 billion in 2022-23.

In the last fiscal, the top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports were the US, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and the Czech Republic.

Data said that the exports to the US alone rose from USD 2.16 billion in 2022-23 to USD 5.57 billion in 2023-24 and USD 10.6 billion in 2024-25.

Shipments to Japan surged from USD 120 million in 2022-23 to USD 520 million in FY25.

Over the past three years, exports from the sector have experienced a healthy surge, transforming the country into a major global manufacturing and export hub.

Exports to the Netherlands increased to USD 2.2 billion in the last fiscal from USD 1.07 billion in 2022-23. Similarly, shipments to Italy rose to USD 1.26 billion from USD 720 million.

To the Czech Republic, shipments rose to USD 1.17 billion from USD 650 million, the data showed.

According to the recently released data by the government, India’s merchandise exports grew 9.03 per cent year-on-year to USD 38.49 billion in April, while the imports during the month rose 19.12 per cent to USD 64.91 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 26.42 billion.

India’s total exports, including Merchandise and Services, for April is estimated at USD 73.80 Billion, registering a positive growth of 12.70 per cent compared to last year. The total Merchandise and Services imports for is estimated at USD 82.45 Billion, registering a positive growth of 15.72 per cent.