Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, who is on a three-day visit to India, urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.

“Indian CEOs need to build their own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive,” said Nadella while addressing Microsoft’s Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. “We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity.”

Nadella stated that 72% of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.

The event was also attended by the chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Rajesh Gopinathan.

While addressing the event Gopinathan said the company prefers to train internal talent for the changing technologies and ensure that good quality talent is retained, rather than searching for it externally.

He said the millennials possess phenomenal knowledge and are quick learners as well, but need to be trained on the same.

He further said, “The era of multi-year projects in IT is over; and three years ago, TCS took a bet to completely adopt Agile technologies by 2020.”

59 per cent of all the developers are now working on Agile, he added.

(With input from agencies)