One of the country’s top bankers and former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, Sunil Mehta, has taken charge as the chief executive of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), reports stated on Monday.

Mehta is the successor of VG Kannan, who demitted office as chief executive of IBA on December 31, 2019, IBA said in a release.

Mehta recently retired as the Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank.

(With input from agencies)