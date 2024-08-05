India to host first BIMSTEC Business Summit in Delhi from Aug 6-8

India will host the first Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Business Summit in the national capital from August 6-8.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will host the Business Summit here.

The Business Summit will be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal and other leaders will deliver keynote addresses.

The first edition of the Business Summit aims to foster greater regional collaboration through robust trade and investment relations among the member countries of the BIMSTEC, the MEA said in a statement on Monday.

Several Ministers of the BIMSTEC Member States from the ambit of Trade, Commerce and Industry, as well as Energy, along with high-ranking Government officials, policy makers, entrepreneurs and industry associations will participate in the event.

The event will bring together more than 300 key stakeholders from across the Bay of Bengal region to facilitate economic collaboration and explore ways ahead in focus areas such as trade facilitation, regional connectivity, energy security, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“India attaches great importance to BIMSTEC which links five countries from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India and Sri Lanka) and two from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand),” the statement added.