India participates in WTM 2022, London to step up recovery of inbound tourism

With a view to stepping up the recovery of inbound tourism to the pre-pandemic level, the Ministry of Tourism is participating in World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from November 7-9 in London which is one of the largest international travel exhibitions.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’.

The formal inauguration of the Indian Pavilion was done by Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK in presence of Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

During the day, Incredible India organized various Cultural Performances, Yoga Sessions and the Tourism Secretary attended the session on “Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism” held at Future Stage and “Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long-term sustainability” held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.

The highlights of India’s participation in WTM on the first day were India Evening at Copper Chimney, WestField Mall. The invitees to India Evening were members of Travel Trade from India and the UK and the India Diaspora.

India Evening on 7th November 2022 witnessed the participation of several Tourism Ministers and Secretaries of various State Governments participating in WTM 2022. The India Evening provided a platform for interaction and discussion to promote India as a multi-product and around-the-year destination with sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh, while delivering the welcome remarks at the India Evening, emphasized the priorities and objective of the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the diverse tourism products and services, including Medical Value travel and wellness, luxury trains, and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.