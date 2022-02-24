India manages to change crop pattern of four lakh hectares of acreages

India has managed to change the crop pattern of four lakh hectares of acreages in 100 districts by encouraging farmers to switch over to oilseed cultivations replacing the existing high water-consuming paddy crops.

The government has also prepared a roadmap to bring 20 lakh hectares under intercropping of oilseeds in the coming five years. The Agriculture Ministry has already identified 230 high-yielding districts of oilseed where it could further encourage oil seed cultivations, the Ministry said.

The government is further planning to bring back the glory of Indian millets crops to make India self-reliant in three areas, food, nutrition, and economy, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing a webinar on ‘Smart Agriculture: Bringing Back Grollow of Millets; Moving Towards Aatmanirbharta in Edible Oil’.

“In this mission, the Government is working towards realizing the image of a self-reliant farmer with the best crops,” Shri Goyal said, adding that Smart Agriculture is about using technology to leapfrog into a new era to build a resilient infrastructure for farmers.

“Bringing back the glory of millets will make the country Aatmanirbhar in 3 areas-mainly Food, Nutrition, and Economy,” the Minister said. He further stressed on all 9 common millets where India could lead the International Market in Millet’s export where India is already number two in producing and exporting millets in the world, he added.