India-made hydrogen train engine most powerful: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by the Indian Railways is the most powerful one manufactured by any country.

The Railway Minister made the remarks in a panel discussion during the plenary session on “Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contribution to Sustainable Development” held at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here on Thursday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower output than the engine developed by any country in the world.

He further stated that such a remarkable achievement using indigenous technology inspires India to be a leader among major economies using green energy for growth.

“Only four countries in the world have hydrogen-powered trains, and they produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower. The engine produced by us has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest so far in this category,” added Vaishnaw.

He informed the gathering during the discussion that the first such train is expected to make a trial run in Haryana soon on the Jind-Sonipat route.

While the engine manufacturing has been completed, system integration of the same is currently underway.

The Union Minister also stated that the made in India hydrogen-powered rail engine has been developed by using indigenous talents.

“When we can build a hydrogen-run train engine on such a scale, consider the potential for adapting this technology to manufacture power trains for trucks, tugboats, and more. Indigenously developed technology provides a unique chance to create derivative technologies for various applications,” he further added.

He noted that though such technological advancement gives us confidence, India has a long way to go in terms of achieving technological self-sufficiency and needs to make parts of the value chain.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, has aspired that one day Indians would ride trains made completely in India.

Hambyarajen Narasinghaen, the junior minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Mauritius, who also took part in the panel discussion, focused on the challenges of climate change in his country and sought support from India in providing green technology solutions.