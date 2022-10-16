India business leaders hails Govt’s initiatives after meeting with FM in Washington

Business leaders of the Indian industry have praised the Government’s efforts towards digitalization in India.

The representatives of several Indian companies met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington, USA on Saturday. After a discussion with the minister, the Indian business leaders said that many countries aim to learn from initiatives like UPI and RuPay.

After having met with the Finance Minister, the Chairman of Ambuja eNotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia said that he had interactions with various bodies & think tanks and they appreciated India’s progress, particularly the digital economy and digital architecture set up in the country.

C.T. Lakshmanan, President of Tech Mahindra Americas, said that the discussions with Sitharaman were ‘amazing’.

“She was very curious about what’s happening in the US market, the perception of India here. We all look forward to working with her,” he was quoted as saying in a series of videos put up by the Finance Ministry on its Twitter handle.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com, said that the Finance Minister’s message about India’s digital public goods and sharing it with the world is really resonating.

“UPI and RuPay are something which other countries want to learn from,” he said.

Sunil Sanghai, CEO NovaaOne Capital, said that India clearly emerges as a bright spot globally due to its handling of quantitative tightening ability to make hard decisions and improving the productivity of the economy through digitization.