‘India developing world’s largest food-based safety net programs’

India has firmly assured the global community of its commitment to developing resilient agricultural systems for a sustainable and prosperous future.

India is currently implementing the world’s largest food-based safety net programs to ensure food security and nutrition, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur said while addressing the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting held in Cuiabá, Brazil.

The minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India prioritises agricultural development. ”Our approach not only focuses on productivity but also ensures economic, social, environmental sustainability, enhancing farmer prosperity and embodying a comprehensive vision for development,” he said.

Mr Thakur also underscored the importance of Special and Differential Treatment for developing and least-developed countries, emphasising its significance in empowering small and marginal fishers in India and other nations as well as enabling them to participate effectively in global trade discussions.

The meeting centered around discussions on four key priority areas for global agriculture: First, sustainability of agriculture and food systems in their multiple paths; Second, enhancing international trade’s contribution to food security and nutrition; Third, elevating the essential role of family farmers, smallholders, indigenous peoples and local communities in sustainable, resilient and inclusive agriculture and food systems; Fourth, promote the integration of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture into local and global value chains.

Apart from attending ministerial sessions, Mr Thakur held bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India’s agricultural relations with other countries. He reiterated India’s readiness to collaborate, learn and contribute to the collective global efforts required to address the pressing challenges facing global food systems.