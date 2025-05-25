India becoming fourth largest economy a testament to PM’s strong leadership: Khandelwal

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Delhi and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday hailed the country emerging as the fourth largest economy in the world, stating that the development is a direct reflection on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

He said PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to economic reforms, digital transformation, and inclusive development has propelled India to global prominence. The achievement is a story of reform, resilience, and resurgence initiated by the PM’s people-centric approach, fiscal prudence, and pro-business policies, that have made India the growth engine of the world.

According to Khandelwal, under PM’s dynamic governance, the country has not only weathered global economic uncertainties but has also laid a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth.

He pointed out that initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Gati Shakti, and PLI schemes have not only revitalized key sectors but have also enhanced infrastructure, and attracted foreign investments.

The BJP MP said this achievement brings advantages and benefits for the country, increasing the global stature, and strengthens its negotiating power in international forums.

The CAIT secretary general also said it would boost investor confidence in India leading to increased FDI, capital inflows, and deeper integration with global value chains.

“The 4th largest economy is better equipped to invest in world-class infrastructure, smart cities, logistics networks, and rural development and will Increase social spending allowing the government to invest more in education, healthcare, and welfare schemes, ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens,” he added.

The MP also mentioned that the country’s rapid digital transformation and innovation-driven economy will continue to expand, driving breakthroughs in AI, fintech, space, and green technologies. “As India continues to rise, it stands as a beacon of opportunity, stability, and progress in an uncertain global landscape,” he said.