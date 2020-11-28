Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to $28.1 billion indicates global investors’ preference for the country’s enabling environment. The FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at $14.06 billion.

“Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors’ preference for India’s enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter,” he said in a tweet.

Despite COVID, Foreign Direct Investment doubles year-on-year ⬆️ Indicating global investors' preference for India's enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from $14.06 billion to $28.1 billion in the July-September quarter. 🔖 https://t.co/ljn4gvY4je pic.twitter.com/klqTCPAUCj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 28, 2020

As per the quarterly fact sheet on foreign direct investment from April-September, FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to $30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal.