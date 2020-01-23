Swedish furniture and home products retailer Ikea has recalled millions of ‘Made in India’ travel mugs from nearly all of its stores spread across the globe due to excessive chemicals in the plastic product.

“IKEA recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits,” the company wrote in a statement, urging its customeDibutyl phthalate rs to stop using the TROLIGTVIS plastic mug.

As per the reports, tests showed that the mug contained excessive levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP). It is a compound that is used to increase the durability and flexibility of the plastic product.

In the European Union, the compound is considered as a possible endocrine disrupter. Whereas in the US it is believed to develop neuro-developmental and reproductive side effects, reports suggested.

As a part of company’s damage control policy, Ikea has urged its customers worldwide to return the mug for a refund, no receipt is required. The same is applied for the purchase done via online stores.

On the other hand, the company is figuring out how the product escaped its stringent quality control process, another media report stated.

Ikea sources its products from 35 countries across the world. These products include rugs, carpets, textile, plastic and others.

